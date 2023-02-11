Private services with military honors for Henry Bernard Zbranek Jr., 76, of Bruceville-Eddy will be Monday in Eddy Cemetery with Loyd Hall officiating.
Mr. Zbranek died Friday, Feb. 3, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 19, 1946, to Bessie Ernestine Gaeke and Henry Bernard Zbranek Sr. He attended Temple High School. He enlisted into the Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged as a specialist four. Henry worked at Ira Young and then was supervisor over the motor pool at American Desk until his retirement. He married Linda Marie Motl on Aug. 2, 1969.
Survivors include three daughters, Lisa Zbranek Davila of Troy, Michelle Allison of Gatesville and Melanie George of Temple; a sister, Janet Campbell of Temple; a brother, Kenneth Zbranek of Temple; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.