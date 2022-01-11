CAMERON — Services for Wallace Eugene Massengale, 93, of Cedar Park and formerly of Milam County will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Little River Cemetery near Jones Prairie.
Mr. Massengale died Sunday, Jan. 9, in a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Aug. 29, 1928, in Milam County to Eldread Langford and Marguerite McCullogh Massengale. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He married Gloria Gray, and she preceded him in death in 2009. He retired from Gulf Oil Co.
Survivors include a brother, Jack Massengale of Wimberley; and two sisters, Carolyn Weeren of Austin and Linda Jaresh of Garland.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.