Services for Miguel “Chico” Garcia, 62, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Amado Ramos officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Garcia died Wednesday, May 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 21, 1960, in Lampasas County to Alberto and Juanita Abalos Garcia. He worked in the restaurant industry. He was a Catholic.
Survivors include his mother; three brothers, Alberto Garcia and Tony Mendoza Jr., both of Temple, and Tomas Delgado of Puerto Rico; and two sisters, Yolanda Flores and Sylvia Flores, both of Temple.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.