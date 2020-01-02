Mrs. Johanna Frances Harrell, age 94, of Waco, Texas, died December 28, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial for Johanna will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Chapel, 300 West Hwy 6, Waco TX 76712, in Waco with Monsignor Isidore Rozycki as Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Bosqueville Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, with Rosary at 7:15 p.m, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
Johanna is survived by one sister, Ann Connorty of Temple.
