Mrs. Merle Deane Barnes, 87, of Whitney, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021. A celebration of life service for Mrs. Barnes will be announced at a later date.
Merle was born March 5, 1933, at the bottom of Lake Belton. Actually, she entered the world on the family farm located along Route 4 – an area which is no longer in existence after the construction of the lake. Being forced to row ashore as fast as they could (wink) with the lake formation, the family soon made their home in Temple, where she spent her formative years.
She was born to Carl Boyd Sr. and Minnie Lee (Hamrick) Guess. As the middle child and only girl in a football-crazy family, she fended for herself admirably between two brothers who played on the Temple Wildcats squad. Their football playing also extended to the collegiate level, with Merle avidly following her brother’s gridiron careers at West Point and Baylor University. Though she could mix-it-up athletically with her brothers, Carl Jr. and Ronnie, she often retreated to the backyard shade tree to play with her dolls. She learned to be an excellent seamstress and cook, contributing her skills as she helped her family with chores and part-time jobs. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the chorale group at Temple High School, graduating in 1951.
She met her husband, Jamie Barnes, of Belton, when they were part of a musical pageant as students at Temple College, then known as Temple Junior College. The skit featured two sweethearts holding hands to the song, “By the Light of the Silvery Moon”. Jamie and Merle had stars in their eyes sitting on that crescent moon, and soon they were drawn into each other’s orbits. They married at First Christian Church of Temple in 1953, a loving marriage of over 67 years.
Jamie and Merle started their family in Austin, where both worked while Jamie attended and graduated from the University of Texas. Career moves took the family next to Weatherford, Fort Worth, Houston, and Garland. The family was primarily based in Garland as their family of three children, Sheryl, Jamie Jr. and Debra, grew. They were members of Monica Park Christian Church. Jamie’s career with Collins Radio and Rockwell International also led the family to spend a few years in the Washington DC area, then back to Garland, where the kids graduated from South Garland High School.
Merle proudly made beautiful homes wherever they lived, as she taught her children the skills she learned. And she always had a warm smile, after-school snacks and a home-cooked meal. Her love of the Lord was always evident, as she instilled in her family her strong faith and teachings, leading by benevolent and outward example. In fact, her family never heard her utter a disparaging remark or unkind word toward or about anyone. But when she did on rare occasion raise her voice, those on the receiving end certainly deserved it.
After the kids were grown, Jamie and Merle also lived overseas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While there, they were exposed to new cultures and expanded their world view, enjoying the opportunity to travel extensively to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.
Upon Jamie’s retirement from Rockwell International/Boeing in El Paso, where they were members of First Christian Church, they moved to White Bluff in Whitney and spent many years forming new life-long friendships. As a founding member of the White Bluff Chapel in Whitney, Merle enjoyed service work making stuffed animals for children through the Critters care group. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. Merle was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution, Fort Graham chapter. She was an eighth generation descendent of an American Revolutionary War patriot.
Merle is survived by her husband, Jamie Glynn Barnes Sr., of Whitney; and her children, Sheryl Lynn and Steve Standifer, of Plano, Jamie Glynn Jr. and Lynne Barnes, of Arlington, and Debra Kay and Richard Geddes of Edwards, CO. Also surviving are five grandchildren and one grandson-in-law including Christopher Barnes of Austin, Caitlin Standifer of Boulder, CO, Jeffrey Barnes of Arlington, and Kira McGuinness, her husband Brendan McGuinness and Jack Geddes of Westminster, CO. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald Hugh and Jan Guess of Garland, along with thirteen nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.
