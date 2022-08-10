Norman “Mac” Lewis McFerrin
Norman “Mac” Lewis McFerrin, age 84, of Temple passed from this life during the night hours of Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born in Buckholts, Texas on the 28th of August 1937, to parents R.T. McFerrin, Sr. and Ruth Butterfield McFerrin.
Mac attended Holland High School and enlisted his services in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958. Mac was a veteran of the Korean War. Mac married his wife Betty Jean Glasscock on August 16, 1983. After his military work, Mac loved working with heavy equipment.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents, R.T. McFerrin, Sr. and Ruth McFerrin Beasley, his brother Robert McFerrin, and his sister Betty Jett.
Mac is survived by his wife, Betty Jean McFerrin; step-daughter, Theresa Schuetze and husband Don of Temple; sons, Norman Lewis McFerrin, Jr. and Richard Andrew McFerrin; daughters, Deloris Elaine McFerrin and Norma Louise Sadler; sisters, Naomi VanNoy of Cody, Wyoming, Edith Lambert of Temple, Kathryn Carter of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, and Sandy Kohring of Holland; grandson, Matthew Schuetze and wife Jacoda of Temple; and great grandchildren Logan Dale and Jacelyn Jo Schuetze.
Mac will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
A Celebration of Life service for Mac will be held at a later date.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
