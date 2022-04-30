CAMERON — Services for Shirley Ann Kelm, 81, of Cameron are pending with Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mrs. Kilm died Friday, April 29, at a Temple memory care facility.
Updated: April 30, 2022 @ 3:43 am
