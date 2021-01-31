Services for Leona Grace Pontia Finney, 95, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Finney died Jan. 21 at a local nursing home.
She was born March 10, 1925, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to Emil and Grace Pontia. She married Lee Irvin Finney on Dec. 9, 1943. She worked for Frame’s Nursing Home and Essex Wire. She was a volunteer at Genesis Hospice in Zanesville. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines. She also was a member of Market Street Baptist Church in Zanesville, South Logan Church of Christ in Logan, Ohio, and Central Baptist Church in Clovis, N.M.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, Norman Finney and Joseph Finney.
Survivors include four daughters, Linda Williams, Elaine Riggs, Eileen Coker and Amy Culbertson; 16 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Market Street Baptist Church, 140 N 6th Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701; or Genesis Hospice Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.