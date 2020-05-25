WACO — Services for Brent Miller, 51, of Temple are pending with Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco.
Mr. Miller died Sunday, May 24, at his residence.
Updated: May 25, 2020 @ 9:43 pm
