Virginia Jackson Williams
Virginia Jackson Williams left this earth on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the age of 91. Virginia was born the oldest of two children to Raymond Brann and Ira Haston Jackson on September 15, 1930 in Leona, Texas. She moved with her parents to Bell County in 1947, graduating from Salado High School. Virginia married Ernest Guinn Williams in 1948. She and Guinn had 3 children, Kitty, Stan and Vicky. She was the lively and much-loved grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren, who affectionately knew her as Granny.
Virginia was saved in the summer of 1949 at a Prairie Dell tent revival. Little did she know that a few short years later, she would be the wife of a Baptist minister. Although she worked outside her home for a brief time after her children were raised, all her efforts and love went into raising her children, being a terrific Granny, and serving her Lord and Savior alongside her husband in the churches where he ministered.
Virginia had an artistic soul. Always a crafter, she began art classes as an adult, and painted many a beautiful Texas landscape. Her bluebonnets and live oaks, rendered in oils, were a delight to behold and are treasured by her family, along with the many hand-painted, personalized cards she created for each of them on their birthdays.
Preceded in death by her husband in 2015, she is survived by her two daughters, Kitty Sue Pevey (Bill) and Vicky Lee DeLany (John); her son, Stanley Guinn Williams (Deedra); one brother, Raymond Brann Jackson, Jr., and her passel of grandchildren and great grandchildren, who will miss her beyond words.
A private family graveside burial is planned with the assistance of Dossman Funeral Home.
The family requests that any remembrance be made in the form of contributions to a church or charity of choice.
