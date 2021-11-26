Services for Sally Fischer England, 91, of Bruceville-Eddy are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. England died Wednesday, Nov. 24, at a local hospital.
Updated: November 27, 2021 @ 1:50 am
