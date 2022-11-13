Ricky Wayne Sanders
Ricky Wayne Sanders, age 63 of Troy, passed away at Legacy Nursing Home in Cameron on November 6, 2022. He was surrounded by his family after he lost his battle with a formidable brain cancer on Sunday.
Ricky was born November 29, 1958, in Temple, Texas and spent his career dedicated to installing life safety protection systems that will continue to save lives and property for years to come. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to classical rock and roll music in his mancave and entertaining friends and family by cooking his 2 Bad Dads BBQ recipes.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Richard Willburn Sanders; and his mother, Beverly Mae Underhill.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl Sanders; son, Shawn Sanders and wife Michelle of College Station; daughter, Lori Beechem and husband Charles of Rosebud; brother Randy Sanders of Temple; sister, Rita Bordwine of Santa Cruz, California; and four grandchildren; Dallas, Alyssa, Graham, and Maddie.
Services for Ricky will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple. Visitation will also be Monday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will be a public ceremony for all who would like to celebrate the life of Ricky Sanders.
