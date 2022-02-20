Sandra Nan Fitzsimmons
Sandra Nan Fitzsimmons, 81, of Temple passed away peacefully February 16, 2022. Services will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 with visitation at 1:00 pm and funeral services at 2:00 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mrs. Fitzsimmons died Wednesday at her residence surrounded by loved ones.
Mrs. Fitzsimmons was born in Rogers, Texas to Roy Bell and Bess Richey Patterson. She graduated from Temple High School in 1958. She married Robert Lee Fitzsimmons, Sr. on April 23, 1966. She worked at the Arcadia Theater, Scott and White Hospital and retired from the Olin E. Teague VA Hospital after serving over 28 years. She enjoyed dancing, crocheting, watching westerns, gardening, and cooking. She felt her greatest accomplishment was her family. She was always ready to spend time with her grandkids often ending in craft projects that filled her home.
After living many years in Temple, the family moved to East Bell County where they lived on a farm with chickens, ducks, guineas, horses, cows, pigs, and several cats and dogs. She always lived life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Lee Fitzsimmons, Sr. on May 11, 2008 and her brother Billy Patterson on July 2, 2011.
Survivors are her two sons, Robert Fitzsimmons Jr. and his wife Pamela, Matthew Fitzsimmons and his wife Anna and honorary daughter Melissa Nix and her husband Scott, all of Temple; six grandchildren Hayley Fitzsimmons, Austyn, Finley, and Patterson Fitzsimmons, Aaron Terese, and Kasey Nix; sister-in-law Edalee Lawhorn Patterson of Dallas and niece Judy Patterson Mason; sister-in-law Sharell McNeil and her husband John of Phoenix, Arizona and their children and grandchildren.
