Services for Mildred Jane “Midge” Wald, 98, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Tom Robbins officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. in the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Wald died Wednesday, May 12.
She was born Jan. 1, 1923, to Sheldon Ellsworth and Elizabeth Kulp Haines in Daguscahonda, Pa. She graduated from Nanticoke High School in Nanticoke, Pa., and Kings County Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, N.Y. She married Leon Yale Wald on Jan. 21, 1944, in Nanticoke. She was a registered nurse and active with military causes, as her husband was in the Coast Guard. She lived in several states before retiring and moving back to Pennsylvania. She moved to Temple in 1987. She was a member of the Benevolent, Patriotic Order of DOES and a volunteer at the Temple Community Clinic. She joined Belton First United Methodist Church upon moving to Temple, later switched to Seventh Street Methodist/Oak Park UMC in Temple and finally First United Methodist Church of Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Gibson of Temple; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Temple Community Clinic, P.O. Box 92, Temple, TX 76503
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.