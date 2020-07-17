William Wayne Crews, age 80, died Monday, July 13th at Methodist Dallas Hospital after a long battle with several medical issues.
Mr. Crews was proceeded in death by his daughter Michelle Lee. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Pat, son Jamie, daughter-in-law Kimberly and grandchildren Patrick and Jeannie Crews, plus numerous nieces and nephews
Wayne, as his friends and family called him, served his country for 10 years as a Marine pilot raising to the rank of Caption in the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including 2 Distinguished Flying Crosses, an Air Medal, Navy Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal and a RVN Cross of Gallantry. He grew up near Ft. Hood in Killeen, Texas, where he graduated from Killeen High School in 1958. Wayne was the only son of his parents William B. and Ruby Crews. He had 2 sister that also proceeded him in death, Laverne Wallace and Faye Bahn.
After getting out of the military, he and his family moved to Grand Prairie in 1975, were Mr. Crews worked for Flemming Foods for 20 years and truly loved every day of it. He was active in his community coaching youth soccer in Grand Prairie where he would sometime use his own money to help get equipment for children whose families could not afford it, loved to go fishing with family and friends.
Wayne Crews was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, granddad and friend. He will greatly be missed but remembered fondly.
Viewing services will be held Friday from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm at Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home in Grand Prairie, and there will be an inurnment in a family cemetery in Youngsport, Texas.
