BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Angelina Corona, 51, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Mrs. Corona died Saturday, May 13, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 30, 1971, to Hermilo Corona Garcia and Esther Cisneros Escobedo in San Isidro, Michoacan, Mexico. She worked at Whataburger. She was a member of Christ the King Guadalupanos.
Survivors include her husband, Adolfo Corona of Belton; two sons, Adolfo Corona and Luis-Angel Corona; a daughter, Jacqueline Corona; three brothers, Gilberto Corona, Camerino Corona and Luis Corona; four sisters, Maria Corona, Guadalupe Corona, Elvia Corona and Josephine Corona; and a granddaughter.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.