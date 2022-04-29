Services for Regina McQueen, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Quinton Gibson officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. McQueen died Saturday, April 23.
She was born May 13, 1939, to Lucille and Harold Felix.
Survivors include her husband, Bob McQueen of Temple; three sons, Mark McQueen of Houston, Kyle McQueen of Belton and Scott McQueen of Bisbee, Ariz.; a daughter, Amanda McQueen of Temple; a sister, Maxine Emmert of Oklahoma City, Okla.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.