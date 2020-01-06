Betty Ruth Youmans, 82, of Belton died Saturday Jan 6, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Betty Ruth Youmans, 82, of Belton are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple. She died Saturday, Jan. 4, at a Belton nursing home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save