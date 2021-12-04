BELTON — Services for Janice Tucker, 69, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Elm Grove Baptist Church in Belton with the Rev. Steven Vaughn officiating.
A second service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Gutierrez Funeral Chapel North in San Angelo with the Rev. Emmett Corker officiating.
Burial will be in Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo.
Mrs. Tucker died Wednesday, Dec. 1.
She was born Nov. 15, 1952, in San Angelo to Roy Jack and Juanita Thompson Jones. She worked for many years in San Angelo before moving to Temple in 2000. For the last 20 years she was the director of activities at Park Place Manor Nursing Home in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, G.L. Tucker.
Survivors include two sons, Trey Stevens of Temple and Toby Stevens of League City; a stepdaughter, Melissa Tucker of San Antonio; a stepson, Billy Tucker of San Angelo; a brother, Danny Jones of Santa Anna; and eight grandchildren.
Janice was passionate about serving God and serving others. She loved playing the piano and singing praises to her Savior. She also enjoyed ministering to the residents at Park Place Manor.
Memorials may be made to Park Place Manor Activities Fund, 810 E. 13th Ave., Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home.