ROSEBUD — Services for William Walter Zeluff, 65, of Lott will be 2 p.m. today at Faith Mennonite Fellowship in Travis.
Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
Mr. Zeluff died Tuesday, April 12, at his residence.
He was born May 13, 1956, in Staton Island, N.Y., to William Martin and Gladys Benson Zeluff. He married Linda Andreano in 1975. He was a chef and a salesman.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Zeluff; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Lott; two sons, William Dominic Zeluff of the Philippines and Joseph Daniel Zeluff of Temple; a daughter, Cherie Zeluff of Florida; a brother; two sisters; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday at Faith Mennonite Fellowship.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.