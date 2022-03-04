BELTON — Services for John Washington Hunter, 80, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Hunter died Monday, Jan. 24, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Celeste to Guy and Stella Hunter. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a driver for Western Auto Distribution and Schneider Fright lines. He was a member of Belton Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Survivors include a son, David Hunter; a daughter, Alicia Tronecker; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton in charge of arrangements.