Patricia Jean Springfield
Patricia Jean Springfield, 85, of Temple, passed away Saturday May 13, 2023 at a Temple Hospital. She was born in Rosebud, Texas to Roy and Lorene Machacek Parcus on August 14, 1937.
Patricia (Patsy) graduated from Rosebud High School in 1955 and earned a BBA from North Texas State in 1959.
She married Billy Joe Springfield on May 30, 1959 at the First United Methodist Church in Rosebud. They lived in Dallas and Temple during their married life. Patsy worked for Travelers Insurance in Dallas and the USDA in Temple.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Lisa and by her younger sister Tony.
She is survived by her grandsons Holden and Zakk Diserens.
A graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 with Chester Springfield officiating.
Cook - Gerngross - Green -
Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
