Services for retired Master Sgt. Jessie Lee “Jessie Bo” Dedrick Sr., 74, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Willie Earl Robertson officiating.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Dedrick died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 30, 1945, in Temple to Shellie and Everlean Dedrick. He attended Dunbar High School in Temple and graduated from Salinas High in Salinas, Calif., in 1964. He attended Hartwell College. He served in the U.S. Army, 1965-1991. His decorations include a Bronze Star and an Army Commendation Medal. On April 4, 1970, he married Beverly Aiken.
Survivors include a son, Jesse Dedrick Jr. of Killeen; a daughter, Jessica Dedrick of Brookline, Mo.; two sisters, Mae Smith of Salinas and Effie Waters of Killeen; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.