Services for Margaret Williams, 92, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Williams died Thursday, July 22, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 18, 1928, in Oaktown, Ind., to Jacob Aaron and Nellie Viola Wilson. She married Robert “Bob” Williams. She was a member of the American Legion.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1978; and three sons, Harold Zick, Marion Phegley and Lanny Dillingham.
Survivors include two daughters, Richelle Williams and Sandra Jezek, both of Temple; two sons, Alan Williams of Temple and Robert Williams of Moody; 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.