Johnny Lee Hilliard
Johnny Lee Hilliard, 81 of Temple, was called to enter the gates of heaven June 27, 2020, at a hospital in Austin, with his wife Sharon Hilliard by his side. He was born July 13, 1938 in Belton, to Artie Lee Winslow Hilliard and Johnie Virginia Hamby Hilliard. He married after High School and had 3 children and divorced in 1984. He lived most of his life in the Temple and Belton area except for 5 years which he lived in the Houston area. He worked for Southwestern Bell and AT&T and retired in 1989. He continued working at Scott and White Hospital in Temple. He retired again and started his own business in 2000 at Data Network Technology.
Johnny was a cowboy who loved his horses and roping. His lifelong hobbies started at the age of 3. He loved to rodeo and had many friends in the circuit. Later in life he took up bass fishing and became an avid bass fisherman. Johnny met Sharon Fowler while working at Scott and White and was married June 3rd,1995. They were together until death. They lived in the Belton Temple area for 25 years. Johnny was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
He is survived by his wife Sharon and 5 children, Karen Prickle of China Spring, Johnny Hilliard Jr. of Katy, Larry Hilliard of Paradise, Greg Fowler of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Chris Fowler of Wichita, Kansas, and Joe Mahan of Rockdale that was like a son. He has one surviving brother Artie Lee Hilliard of Goldthwaite.
He’s also survived by his grandchildren April Meek, Larisa Hilliard, Tyler Hilliard and Connor Hilliard, Casey Jo Benson, Greg Fowler Jr, Kyle Fowler, Danyel Fowler, Laramie Mahan, Mackenzie Mahan and many great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Don Hilliard and sister Billie Louise Russell.
Funeral Services being held Thursday July 2nd, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church in Morgan’s Point Resort, with Rev. Jeremy Franks officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
