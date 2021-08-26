David Cantu Fuentez
Funeral services for David Cantu Fuentez of Cleburne, Texas will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church of Grandview, Texas. Burial will follow in Watts Chapel Cemetery with Colton Sprouse, Justin Braziel, Shawn Braziel, Jason Neill, Matthew Fuentez, David Wayne Fraser, Justin Fuentez, and Dustin Fuentez serving as pallbearers.
A visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Rosser Funeral Home in Cleburne.
The family requests that all family and friends attending these services please wear masks and practice social distancing.
David was born in Bremond, Texas on December 27, 1954 and passed away August 12, 2021 at the age of 66 from Covid-19.
David retired from Sears years ago and went on to work in auto dealerships, retiring from Classic Chevrolet in June 2021. He was a salesman at heart. David loved his family and friends, traveling, and being outdoors. He had a great sense of humor. When David was around, he was always good at saving all the kids from getting into trouble. David lives on in the hearts and minds of his loving family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Christine Otte; daughter, Donna Sprouse; sons, Jason Braziel (Jennifer) and Kenneth Fuentez (LaManda); grandkids, Colton Sprouse (Allysa), Justin Braziel, Kaycie Neill (Jason), Jordan Braziel (Adam), Shawn Braziel, Caily Hawes, Laiton Hanson, Nikki Bushong, and Alyssa Fuentez; five great grandkids and one on the way; father, Felix Fuentez; aunts, Alberta Fuentez and Ann Ramos; brother, Felix Fuentez Jr (Marcy); sisters, Mary Lou Salinas (Roy), Romana Hernandez (Joe), Yolanda Esparza (Martin), Carolyn Fuentez, and Frances Rodriguez (Randy); many nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.
