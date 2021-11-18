ROCKDALE — Services for Jennifer Sue Jackson, 64, of Mabank will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Salty Church and Cemetery in Salty.
Mrs. Jackson died Monday, Nov. 15. She was born on Dec. 1, 1956, in Taylor to Velma Lucille Self and Jesse Woodrow Jackson. She lived in Thorndale and then Star until she graduated from M.B. Smiley High School in May of 1974. She attended Sam Houston State University. She worked as a teacher until retiring in December 2005.
Survivors include a brother, Randy Jackson of Thornton, Colo.; and a sister, Debbie Hale of Mansfield. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.