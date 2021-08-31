Bonnibelle (Bonnie) Hudgens Martin Bulls
Bonnibelle (Bonnie) Hudgens Martin Bulls went home to her Maker on August 27, 2021. We were blessed to have her for many years, with her family by her side. She was born December 14, 1927 in Belfalls, Texas to William Alfred Hudgens and Wanda E. Hudgens. She was a graduate of Troy High School. She received her B.A. Degree from Mary Hardin Baylor and her Masters Degree from Southwest Texas State University. Bonnie taught second grade at Scott Elementary School for seven years. For the next twenty-five years, she was the principal at Dickson Elementary, Bethune Elementary and Meredith Dunbar Magnet Elementary.
She received many honors during her years as a principal. A few of those bestowed upon her service included: A Recognition of Administrative Leadership in Developing Programs for Excellence in Science Education by the Science Teachers Association of Texas (1987), National Association of Elementary School Principals for Excellence in Education in Coordination with the U.S. Department of Education (1987-1988), A Resolution for Excellence to be put in permanent record by the U.S. Department of Education (1988), Recognition for leading Meredith Dunbar to a ranking in the top thirteen elementary schools in Texas by the Texas Education Agency (1988), Outstanding Service Award as a Distinguished Member of the Select State Review Committee by the U.S. Department of Education, and on June 2, 1991, Mayor Dennis Hobbs made a proclamation declaring that day to be Bonnie Martin Day in Temple, Texas.
An award as a top elementary school in the United States resulted in a trip to Washington D.C., where Bonnie and several members of her staff were personally rewarded by President Ronald Reagan and the Secretary for the Department of Education.
She was married to Aubrey Ray Martin in 1947. They had one daughter, Melissa (Missy) Martin Brierton, one granddaughter, Lindsey Leigh Brierton Kelley, and one great-grandson, Hunter Zane Kelley. Her husband, Aubrey Ray Martin, preceded her in death on July 22, 1989. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Wanda Hudgens; a brother, Billy Hudgens; and 2 sisters, Gay Hudgens Rucker and Ura Hudgens Mercer.
She married Bobby Wayne Bulls on February 1, 1997, and is survived by him, her daughter Melissa Martin Brierton, granddaughter Lindsey Leigh Kelly, great-grandson Hunter Zane Kelley and brother Gary Allen Hudgens.
Bonnie touched the lives of many in her long and distinguished career.
Memorials may be made to any local animal shelter or to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday September 1, 2021, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Dr. Thom Lamb officiating. Private family burial will be at Belfalls Cemetery.
