Services for Megan Ja Nell Maxwell, 26, of Temple will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Ms. Maxwell died Monday, Sept. 4, in Moody.
She was born Nov. 17, 1996, to Celia Maxwell and James Fink. She attended schools in Rogers and Temple. She worked at Jody’s, Back Porch Drafthouse, Hat Trick, and Dead Fish Grill.
Survivors include two daughters, Lokhlyn and Paislyn; her mother; two grandparents, Joyce and Dickie Lary; five brothers, Daniel Maxwell, Tyler Maxwell, Joshua Maxwell, Dustin Holloway and Jonathan Dibello; and three sisters, Cheyenne Maxwell, Billie Jean and Kylie Fink.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.