A funeral Mass for Alfonso Monjaras Mendoza, 59, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Amado Ramos officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Mendoza died Thursday, Jan. 5, in a Brownsville hospital.
He was born May 21, 1963, in Mexico to Candido Mendoza and Paulina Monjaras. He grew up in Mexico immigrated to the United States. He was married to Gabriela Trujillo for more than 28 years. He owned and operated Mendoza’s Home Improvements. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; four daughters, Kathrine Castro of Rockwall, and Gabriela Mendoza, Stacy Mendoza and Sarah Mendoza, all of Temple; three brothers, Miguel, Candido and Martin; and three sisters, Carmen, Zenaida and Margarita.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.