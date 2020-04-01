John Bigham Hagler
John Bigham Hagler was born on January 20th of 1925, the ninth child of ten of Marion Walter and Annie Henderson Hagler in Sparks, Texas. John peacefully passed on March 27th of 2020 in Taylor, Texas.
All of John’s life he was the life of the party, a friend to all, always smiling and singing! John is now in heaven leading the choir. He spent his days serving the Lord, loving his family, enjoying the outdoors while mowing and gardening, watching sports, and eating chocolate pie and cookies.
In 1942 he graduated from Academy Consolidated High School. John joined the US Navy on March 3rd of 1943 and served during World War II as a gunner on a mine sweeper, the US AUK, AM57. John was honorably discharged from the Navy on December 22nd of 1945.
On June 10th of 1950, John married Dixie Lou Gilliland of Academy; they were madly in love for 70 years.
His occupation was an Ironworker, a member of Local 482 Austin, International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers.
John was a charter member of the First Baptist Church of Academy where he helped build both the first church and the church we have today.
John was an outstanding citizen of Little River Academy, where he was a charter city council member and mayor Pro-Tem during his twelve years of service on the council.
John served twelve years as a trustee of the Academy High School Board and was a life-long fan and supporter of all Academy Bumblebee sporting events and all local sports.
John was a long time sponsor of Little River Academy Little League Baseball, where he was a coach and team manager for Academy’s first Pony League team.
John was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Bell County Museum of History and Art in 1990 and served as a director for the museum.
John was a Freemason for over 70 years, and a member of Zerne Lodge 615 Holland Texas.
He is survived by two sons, Glenn Ray Hagler and wife Brenda & daughters Kristy Hagler & Paige Paul & husband Jimmy, great grands John “Connor”, Kinsey & Kaydee of Georgetown, & Richard “Keith” Hagler and wife Marcia & daughters Cameron & Avery of Taylor, Tx.
John was preceded in death by brothers Charles, Noah, Allen and H.H. “Mutt” Hagler and five sisters, Zollie “Sister” Cobb, Zerne Reed, Fern Hempel Annie Boyd, and Wanda Chandler. And a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A very special thank you to Hannah Slaughter and Taylor SPJST Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Taylor, Tx for their love, care and support to John these past years.
There will be a private family burial due to the nation’s stay in place order & a Christian Celebration of Life will be held at a later date that is to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial contributions in honor of John to First Baptist Church of Academy, 304 N. Hwy 95, Academy, Tx 76554.
