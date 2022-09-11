Sadie Magdeline (Blevins) Drake
Sadie Magdeline (Blevins) Drake, age 84 of Temple, went to be with her beloved Lord and loved ones on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moffat Cemetery with Billy Borho officiating.
Sadie was born on December 25, 1937, to the late Luther Smith Blevins and Charity Brooks Blevins in Cleghorn Valley, Virginia. In 1961, Sadie moved to Temple, Texas. She was co-owner of Lois’ Floral. Floral design was a passion of hers. Sadie loved her grandchildren and enjoyed playing games with them. Her other simple pleasures in life were gardening, bingo, junk food, sewing, decorating, camping, traveling, collecting dolls and scratch offs, which she was very lucky at. She was definitely a free spirit. Sadie was a very nurturing lady, taking in friends, neighbors, and family members for extended periods of time, nurturing them back to health. She was always putting others before herself. Her specialty was potato soup. It magically made anyone feel better. Sadie loved God and enjoyed online worship. She was a Baptist.
Sadie is preceded in death by her parents, Charity Brooks Blevins, and Luther Smith Blevins; husband, Wesley Lee Lundy, Sr.; husband, Wilburn Butch Drake; brothers, Virgil, Jim, and Herbert Blevins; and sisters, Rhoda Marion, Zella Dove, and Lucille Roland.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her brothers, JD Blevins, and Larry Blevins; son, Wesley Lee Lundy, Jr. and wife, Brenda; daughters, Pamela Sue Bridges and husband, Ken, Rhoda Beatrice Roberts and husband, Rhichard, and Angel Darlene Oliver and husband, Joe J.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Smith, Brooke Simmons, Sherry Jo Roberts, Wesley Lundy, Brandy Simpson, Charity Holman, Savannah White, and Sage White; and great grandchildren, Quinn Smith, Landry Lundy, Autumn White, Sonny Lundy, Bren Lundy, Wyatt Holman, Nik Lundy, Leyton Simmons, Tate Simpson, KK Simmons, and Kyliegh Klaus.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cornerstone Gardens and Baylor Scott & White Hospice.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
