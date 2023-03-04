BELTON — Services for MaryAnn Smith, 75, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Smith died Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Temple.
She was born April 25, 1947, in College Station to U. Vesta and Dorothy Perry Johnston. She married Dennis Smith on June 3, 1967, at Fort Rucker, Ala. She graduated from Texas Woman’s University in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in science. She owned a plant nursery.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 15, 2015.
Survivors include a son, Derek; two daughters, Diedhre and Kerry; a sister, Nancy; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.