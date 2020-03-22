M.E. (Jimmy) Taylor age 79, a retired commercial contractor and resident of Belton, TX passed away on March 18, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital.
Jimmy was born on August 18, 1940 to Mattie Marie and Edgar Marion Taylor in Sherman, TX. He was raised in Whitewright, TX and at the age of 18 enlisted in the Army. In 1962 he met and married the love of his life Betty Jean Ward. At that time, he began his career as an entrepreneur in construction founding Ace, Inc. and Drywall Systems, Inc. with Betty as his bookkeeper. He retired in 1992 from the corporations he founded but continued on as a rancher, builder, and most importantly family patriarch. The companies he founded continue on today based on the foundations he established.
Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and traveling. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Lodge #166; a lifelong member of the Temple Elks Lodge, VFW 4008 and Mill Creek Golf and Country Club. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Jimmy is survived by his sister Gladys Jones of Sherman, TX; two brothers James Taylor of Killeen and Billy Don Taylor of Arlington, TX; three daughters, Vickie Lynn Kusch and husband Kim of Mukwonago WI; Cynthia Marie Clayton and husband Gary of Dublin TX; Sandra Nell Jones and husband Bobby of Lampasas, TX. Grandchildren Kaci Quarles and husband Garret of Salado, TX; Brooke Reich and husband Josh of Arvada, CO; Matthew Fritsch and wife Kelli of Belton, TX; Candace Clayton of College Station, TX; Taylor Clayton of Houston, TX; Nicole Streit and husband Dan of Mukwonago WI and Krystle Stagman of Mukwonago, WI. 8 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean Taylor and parents Mattie and Edgar Taylor.
Visitation will be held at Dossman Funeral home in Belton on Monday evening from 5:30-7pm
Private funeral to follow Tuesday.
In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to Saint Jude’s, Pidcoke Baptist Church, or Lingleville Baptist Church.