Dr. Ken Miller
(1933-2023)
On Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Temple, Texas, Dr. Kenneth (Ken) Leroy Miller passed away at the age of 89. Ken was born on July 29, 1933, in Somerset, Texas, to Eldridge and Paskel (Vick) Miller. Ken’s great faith in his Heavenly Father and Lord Jesus Christ is a comfort and example to his family and friends, and his 60 years in public and private education and church ministry leaves a legacy that lives on in the lives and careers of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ken received his bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian College, his master’s from Trinity University in San Antonio, and his Ed.D from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. While appearing in drama productions at ACC, Ken met Eddie Juanell Crawford from Springlake, Texas. They married in 1953 and raised three children: Kim, Kerry and Karen. After Juanell died of cancer in 1981, Ken later married Carolyn Jackson Conatser in Lubbock, Texas.
Ken developed a passion for teaching as a speech, drama and English teacher at MacArthur High School in San Antonio. He then turned to administration, serving as an assistant principal at MacArthur, and then as principal of Ralls Middle School in Ralls, Texas, and Lubbock Christian High School in Lubbock. Late in his career he enjoyed returning to the classroom, serving for 10 years as associate professor of religious education in the College of Bible & Ministry of Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
Ken was passionate about spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through education ministry to children and adults. He served as education minister for MacArthur Park Church of Christ, Idalou (Texas) Church of Christ, Southwest Church of Christ (Phoenix), Sunset Church of Christ (Lubbock), Cloverdale Church of Christ (Searcy), and Pittman Creek Church of Christ (Plano, Texas). While living at Brookdale retirement communities in Lubbock and Temple, Ken enjoyed leading Bible studies and worship services, and while in Temple he was part of the Western Hills Church of Christ.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge and Paskel Miller, his wife, Juanell Miller, and his grandson-in-law, David Wills. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Kim Miller Stern (Steve), Kerry Miller (Pam Zahn), and Karen Miller Davis (Roy), as well as wife Carolyn and stepchildren Sheila Conatser Stanley (Mike) and Keith Conatser (Leanna). He was a loving grandpa to Sharissa Stern Wills, Sean Stern, Chris Stern (Chelsea), Rynn Miller Day (Jeff), Zane Miller, Kalena Davis Baker (Matt), Cameron Davis (Nishadi), and Conner Davis (Carley), as well as his step-grandchildren Tiffany Stanley Pierce, Robert Stanley, Courtney Stanley Garcia, Kelly Conatser, Crystal Wilding, and Adam Wilding. His numerous great-grandchildren lovingly called him Grandpa Miller.
A memorial service will be conducted in Lubbock, Texas, at Sunset Church of Christ on Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Plains Children’s Home (hpch.org/giving) or the Sunset Church of Christ mission fund (sunset.cc/giving).
Paid Obituary