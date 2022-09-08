Services for Grantissa “Tissa” McClendon-Lee, 42, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Johnnie Mae Rayson-Henry officiating.
Mrs. McClendon-Lee died Saturday, Aug. 27, at a San Antonio nursing facility.
She was born May 22, 1980, in Jackson, Miss., to Grant and Ruby Lee. She attended schools in Jackson, Miss., and graduated from Lanier High School. She was a founding member of a community dance squad and worked at Burger King and McDonalds restaurants. She attended Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple.
Survivors include a son, Enrike McClendon of Copperas Cove; two daughters, Mercedes McDowell of Belton and Laurika McClendon of Temple; of father of Jackson, Miss.; her mother of Temple; three brothers, Seggie McClendon of Temple, Walter Lee of Puerto Rico and David McDonald of Jackson, Miss.; four sisters, Ingrid Tubbs of Temple, Barbara Trader of Killeen, and Luvinia Lee and Teresa Williams, both of Jackson, Miss.; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.