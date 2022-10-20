Lieutenant Colonel (LT Col) Martin N. Donley
Lieutenant Colonel (LT Col) Martin N. Donley, 83 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple TX on October 15, 2022.
Martin Donley was born on December 9,1938 in Dallas Texas to his parents Thelma Ozell Donley Blakley and Clinton Leroy Lewis. Martin graduated from Adamson High School in Dallas TX. in 1957 and went on to attend University of North Texas, graduating in 1961 and obtaining his commission into the United States Air Force.
Lieutenant Colonel (LT Col) Martin N. Donley was a decorated veteran. In November of 1961 he joined the officer corps of the United States Air Force at Clinton-Sherman Air Force Base, Oklahoma. During his distinguished 28 years of honorable service, Martin served as a Security Police Staff Officer, a Missile Operations Staff Officer, and as a Missile Launch Officer for the Minuteman II Intercontinental Ballistic Missile system. In 1981 Martin achieved his career high ranking of Lieutenant Colonel (LT Col). During his distinguished Air Force career, LT Col Donley completed the Air Force’s Air Command and Staff College and was awarded the following decorations/medals: Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with two devices, the Air Force Commendation Medal with two devices, Distinguished Presidential Unit Citation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor and with two devices, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two devices, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Vietnam Presidential Unit Citation, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Lt Col Donley ended his honorable military service in November of 1989 at Kelly Air Force Base, Texas.
Martin Donley met his wife, Sharon Martin, in 1964. He was stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls Montana where she was an elementary school teacher. They married June 6, 1965, and went on to have two children, Monique Nichole Donley Sharp and Annise Renee Donley Finch. They spent the next 28 years stationed at Air Force bases around the world. Upon retiring from the Air Force, Martin went on to work for HEB as a Loss Prevention Manager, retiring from there after 15 years. He then spent another few years’ substitute teaching, enjoying enriching young people’s lives.
When Martin wasn’t working, he had a passion for a good game of dominoes, 42, Mexican Train and finding the next best restaurant. Martin also spent time volunteering at The Clothes Closet for the Homeless Men of Austin, the mission of the Methodist Men.
Martin Donley was predeceased by Martin Andrew (Papaw) and Katie Almeada (Mamaw) Donley, Thelma and Fred Blakley, William Lex and Jackie Browning, Carol Sue Donohue, Nelson and Phylis Donley, Ansel and Judy Donley and Craig Donley.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Martin Donley, daughter Monique Sharp and her husband Gregory Sharp, daughter Annise Finch and her husband Fred Finch, grandchildren Faith Redus, Jodie Finch, Brian Sharp, Bradley Sharp, Jessica Sharp, Garret Sharp, Caleb Sharp and Bryson Sharp, his siblings Joe Blakley, Marylou Ivy, his sisters in law Kay Jarland and husband Dave Jarland, Gladys Evanson, Helen Olson and husband Roger Olson, Lois Mortenson and husband Terry Mortenson, Brother in law Fred Martin, 3 great grandchildren, 9 nieces and 9 nephews.
The family requests that flowers be sent to Dossman Funeral Home 2525 North Main St., Belton Tx 76513.
Visitation will be Friday October 21, 2022 from 5-7pm. There will be a funeral service held at Foundation Church October 22,2022 at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen TX, Monday 10/24/2022 at 3pm.
