Services for Howard David Thorn, 80, of Belton will be held in private in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Thorn died Friday, Aug. 19, at his residence.
He was born June 16, 1942, in Tunnelton, W.Va., to Joe and Virginia Keener Thorn. He grew up in West Virginia. He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Hood. He worked for 35 years as an engineer with the United States Corps of Engineers and retired in 1998. He married Karen Sue Little in 2001 in Temple. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple and was a 32nd degree Mason.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Shawn Thorn of Florida; a daughter, Heather Thomas of Colorado; a stepdaughter, Krystal Caruthers of Jonesboro; four brothers, Tom, John, George and Bob; a sister, Katherine; and three grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.