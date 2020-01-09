Services for Robert “Bob” A. Keener, 66, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Keened died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 18, 1953, in Mineral Wells to Harry E. Keener and Johanna Siebert. He grew up in Elizabeth, W.Va. He married Jill in 1975 and they moved to Central Texas that year. He worked for 23 years at Wilsonart in pressing and after retirement worked in the garden center at Lowe’s.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Dustin Keener of Azle; a daughter, Beth Terry of China Spring; and three grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.