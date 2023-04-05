Raymond Reyna Soto, Sr.
Raymond Reyna Soto, Sr., age 92 of Temple, passed from this life Monday, February 20, 2023. Inurnment will take place at 3 pm Friday, April 21, 2023, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Raymond was born on February 28, 1930, to Ruperto and Vicente (Reyna) Soto in Taylor, Texas. He retired after 20 years of service in the United States Army. Raymond served two tours in Korea, one tour in Vietnam, lead as a Drill Instructor, and served as a surgical nurse while in the service. He also served as Commander of the VFW for several years.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn Soto; son, Robert Soto; brothers, Joe Soto, Clem Soto, Robert Soto, and Benny Soto; sisters, Ofelia Soto, and Susie Quinteros; grandson, Dominic; and great granddaughter, Brianna Partin.
Survivors include sons, Edward Soto, James Soto, Raymond Soto, Jr., and Juan Soto; daughters, Eileen Gill, and Alice Betts; sisters, Mary Roach, and Rosie Flores; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary