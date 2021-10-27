BELTON — Services for Shannon Noelle Tribout, 31, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Matt Thrasher officiating.
Mrs. Tribout died Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Temple.
She was born Dec. 31, 1989, in Oceanside, Calif., to Joseph and Sandra Torres. She graduated from El Camino High School in 2008 and received her pharmacy tech license in California. She was employed with Anytime Fitness and Salado and worked for Freedom Mortgage as a closing coordinator.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Tribout; three children, Henry Winch, Harley Joe Tribout and Kolby Tribout; her parents; and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made for the children at: Harley Tribout, 3904 Walden Creek Crossing, Harker Heights, TX 76548.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.