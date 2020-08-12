BELTON — Services for Jimmie Nell Jimmerson, 78, of Harker Heights will be 3 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Jimmerson died Sunday, Aug. 9, at her residence.
She was born March 3, 1942, in Temple to Floris Scott Daniels and Erma Marie Krause. She graduated from Belton High School in 1960. She married Jim Jimmerson in 1964. She worked at Sun Oil Co. in Dallas and later worked for TBS, a small business development company. She later started her own company, Tidy Teams. She also worked as the director of environmental services at King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple, where she retired.
She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Scott Jimmerson, on Aug. 9, 2020.
Survivors include a son, Steven Jimmerson; and a grandchild.