Services for Nancy Coakley Sosa, 74, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Sosa died Sunday, March 15.
She was born March 24, 1945, in Temple to Homer Lee and Dorothy Cockrum Sawyer. She graduated from Belton High School in 1963. She received an associate degree from Temple College in 1984. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1991. She married Fred Coakley on Sept. 21, 1963. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2004. She married Meliton “Berry” Sosa on April 23, 2016. She worked for Scott & White. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, First United Methodist Church in Belton and the American Business Women’s Association.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Michael Sosa of Austin; four daughters, Linda Moore, Janet Haynes and Patricia Goodman, all of Temple, and Shirley Martin of Corpus Christi; a sister, Patsy Quinn of Lockhart; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.