BELTON — Services for Stephen Francis Hanna, 25, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Hanna died Monday, April 17, at his residence.
He was born July 14, 1997, at Fort Hood to Charles L. and Paula Jean Hugunine Hanna. He was in the inaugural class of Belton New Tech High at Waskow and graduated in 2015. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 117 and The Order of the Arrow. He served on the summer staff at Camp Tahuaya. He earned the Pope Pius XII religious medal. He was a certified nurse’s aide and worked for Park Place Manor, Kindred Hospice and Creekside Terrace Rehabilitation.
Survivors include his parents; five brothers, Staff Sgt. Michael Hanna of Fort Sill, Okla., Maj. Jeffrey Hanna of Fort Sam Houston, Capt. Christopher Hanna of Hurlbert Field, Fla., David Hanna of Belton and Airman First Class Patrick Hanna of Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana; a sister, Mary Kate Hanna of Belton; two half brothers, Charles B. Hanna of San Antonio and Mark L. Hanna of Belton; and one grandparent, George Hugunine of Verona, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.