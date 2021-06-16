SALADO — Services for 1st Sgt. Gerald “Jerry” Spencer Plaster Jr., 50, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Friday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with Michael Burkes officiating.
A private burial with military honors will be held Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Jude Uche officiating.
Mr. Plaster died Friday, June 11, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 29, 1971, in Dallas to Dorothy Mae Frock and Gerald Spencer Plaster Sr. He graduated from MacArthur High School in Lawton, Okla., in 1989. He served in the U.S. Army for 26 years.
Survivors include his wife, Maggie Plaster of Salado; four children, Cassandra, Kolby, Joshua and Jacob; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nightstalker Association Scholarship Fund or the Semper Fi Foundation.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.