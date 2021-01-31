Services for Virginia Ann “Jan” Austin, 90, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Austin died Thursday, Jan. 28.
She was born June 25, 1930, in West Texas to Walter and Mable Winters Cook. She married Hubert Lee Austin on Feb. 5, 1949. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Larry Austin of Colleyville and Mickey Austin of Denver; a daughter, Renee Campbell of Boerne; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.