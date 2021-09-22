BELTON — Services for Cruz Minor, 59, of Belton will be 10 a.m. today in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Gato officiating.
Mr. Minor died Tuesday, Sept. 21, at a local hospital.
He was born April 27, 1962, to Petra Alejandro and Santos B. Minor Sr. in Belton. He worked in the poultry business for most of his life.
Survivors include three brothers, Santos Minor Jr. of Holland, and Jesse Minor and Joe Minor, both of Belton; and a sister, Jane Mora.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.