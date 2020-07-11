Services for Cynthia “Cindy” Moore Autrey, 87, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Autrey died Friday, July 3, at her residence.
She was born June 15, 1933, in Winters to Bill and Winnie Birdwell Moore. She graduated from Scott & White Nursing School in 1953. She married Horace “Hoss” Autrey on Sept. 12, 1953. She was a nurse and worked for Scott & White. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Temple and Tanglefoot E.E. Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003; and a daughter, Cathy Autrey Ferrel in 1993.
Survivors include a daughter, Christy Autrey McCarthy; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 South 5th St., Temple, TX 76502; or Churches Touching Lives for Christ, 702 West Ave. G, Temple, TX 76504.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.