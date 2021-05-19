Services for Lamont Rimmer, 59, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be 9 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Rimmer died Friday, May 14, at a local hospital.
He was born July 11, 1961, to Nathan and Mamie Rimmer. He served in the U.S. Army. After his service he obtained a master’s degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University.
Survivors include his wife, Fernanda Rimmer; a stepson, Alessandro Bio; his mother; 10 brothers and sisters, Jerome McInnis, Emiko McInnis, Delaine Rimmer, Lavonda Rimmer, Leonard Rimmer, Nathan Duran, Latisha Rimmer, Yolanda McBride and Lasandra Gail Rimmer.