Services for James Wayne Faglie, 76, of Holland will be 11 a.m. Friday in Holland Cemetery with Marvin Ralston officiating.
Mr. Faglie died Friday, Sept. 3, at his residence.
He was born March 13, 1945, in Del Rio to George Calvin and Ethel Gertrude Jones Faglie. He attended Belton High School. He retired from Jack Garey Construction Co. in 2008 after working for 27 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Belinda Young in 1968 in Rogers.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Melanie Young of Rogers and Keyla Sebek of Salado; a son, Dustin Faglie of Salado; a brother, Lonnie Faglie; a sister, Dorothy Shelton; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.